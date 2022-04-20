Tonga Police arrest 6 people for drug offences

On Tuesday 12 April, Police conducted a search warrant for stolen property at a residence in Ha’utu residence where they arrested a 38-year-old man with drug utensils.

Two days later, a couple aged 57 and 49, was arrested from their residence at Ma’ufanga.

Police seized nine packs of methamphetamine (0.29 grams), $300 pa’anga, over 300 unused packs and drug utensils.

A 21-year-old man from Kolonga and two women in their 30’s from Lapaha were arrested at Lapaha for breaching curfew and for possession of drug utensils on Friday.

The suspects are due to appear in court at a later date.

Photo supplied Tonga Police