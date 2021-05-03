Tonga Police arrest 7 for possession of illicit drugs

The arrests between 19 and 30 of April 2021 are part of an ongoing operation targeting drug dealers and suppliers.

The arrests were made at six different locations in Tongatapu.

Police also seized 8.80 grams of methamphetamine, 199.11 grams of cannabis and drug utensils.

The seven accused between the aged of 26 to 40 will appear at the Magistrate Court at a later date.

Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea said that Police are committed to disrupt and detect the supply of drugs and hold those responsible to account.

“We encourage anyone who may have information about drug related offending to Contact 7401660.”

Last week two other men were arrested and charged with possession of illicit drugs.

Police seized 6.84 grams of methamphetamine, 0.88 grams of cannabis and drug utensils during the arrest.

Photo supplied Tonga Police