Tonga Police arrest fatal hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run incident happened on Tuesday, 19 April, around 7:20 pm on Tupoulahi Road at Fasi-mo-e-Afi, where the victim was rushed to the hospital and the driver had failed to report the accident to police.

Police said medical officials notified them of the injured victim and the critical condition that he was in on Wednesday.

An investigation was launched straightaway.

Police located the driver responsible and arrested her last night.

Not long after the arrest, at around 11:11 pm last night, Police received a report from the Vaiola Hospital that the victim has passed away. The deceased’s family was advised immediately.

The fatal accident is the second road death for the year.

The suspect remains in Police custody for reckless driving causing death and is due to appear in court later.

