The suspect has been charged with reckless driving causing death.

Police said their investigations were initiated when they received a report from Vaiola Hospital on the morning of 20 November 2022, that a 29-year-old man was a critical condition.

The victim suffered severe injuries and died later.

He was in a hit and run incident at Taufa-ahau Rd on Nualei.

The suspect was remanded until Monday, 2 January by Magistrate Mana Kaufuti.

