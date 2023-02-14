Tonga Police arrest four over drug-related offences

The first raid was on the evening of Thursday, 9 February 2023 at a residence at Malapo where two male persons, aged 31 and 36 were arrested together with 3.06 grams of methamphetamine, one .22 rifle with a magazine containing ten . 22 live bullets, cash TOP$478.50, and drug utensils.

The second and third raids were made at Hala’ovave on Friday, 10 February 2023, with the second made at a residence while the third was effected on the Sūnia ‘Akaveka Road.

The second raid resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old male together with 8 packs of methamphetamine (2.27 grams), cash over TOP$1,000, and drug utensils.

A 33-year-old man from Fasi was arrested in his car in the third raid. He had in his possession 8 packs of cannabis (82.25 grams), 9 packs of methamphetamine (33.98 grams), cash TOP$305, as well as drug utensils.

All suspects have been remanded in police custody to appear in court this week.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have information about drugs to please come forward or contact Police on 740-1660 or 922.

Photo Tonga Police