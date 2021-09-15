Tonga Police arrest man for exporting 30kg of methamphetamine

The accused was arrested last Thursday.

Detective Acting Deputy Commissioner Halatoa Taufa, National Crime and Investigations said the illicit drugs were concealed in a refrigerated food container, which were intercepted through a joint operation by the New Zealand Customs and Police in early August.

“Through a strong partnership between law enforcement in New Zealand and Tonga, the Tonga Police DET conducts parallel investigations in Tonga that led to the arrest of the accused person who has been placed on remand while investigations continue.”

“Law enforcement from both countries will continue to work together and share information to ensure these transnational drug trafficking organisations are identified, dismantled and those responsible held accountable. New Zealand Customs’ recent arrest of five people in New Zealand for importing methamphetamine from Tonga with further arrest in Tonga is an excellent example of this trans-pacific law enforcement partnership in action, Taufa said.

Photo file