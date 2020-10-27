Tonga Police arrest man over fatal crash

The suspect has been charged with reckless driving causing death.

According to a Police report, the accused was driving a car along Hala Tahi at Talafoóu and he lost control of it.

As the driver swerved the car it hit an oncoming vehicle.

The 76-year-old deceased who was a passenger in the oncoming vehicle died at Vaiola Hospital.

Two other passengers who were in the same vehicle as the accused sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

This is the 6th road fatality for this year.

Police can confirm that speeding was a contributing factor to the crash.

The accused is remanded in police custody while police investigations continues.