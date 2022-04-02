Tonga Police arrest suspect during drug raid

The suspect from Te’ekiu was arrested on 25 March.

Police confiscated 49 packs of methamphetamine which is equivalent to 4.31g, TOP $1500 cash and drug utensils.

“Although we are in the midst of difficult times with the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, the Drugs Enforcement Taskforce continues its work to bring before the courts those who are involved in distributing and selling illicit drugs which is affecting our people and communities,” said Detective Acting Deputy Commissioner Halatoa Taufa.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

Photo supplied Tonga Police