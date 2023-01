Police intercepted the couple in their vehicle at a residence at 'Anana, and found seven packs of methamphetamine, and drug utensils in the wife's bag.

A further search was carried out at their Veitongo residence where the third suspect was apprehended, along with a pack of cannabis found in the room he occupied.

Police have also seized a scale, empty packs, and $240 [Tonga Pa'anga] in cash.

All three suspects have been remanded in custody to appear in court.