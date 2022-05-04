Tonga Police charge 5 men over illicit drug-related offences

Detective Acting Deputy Commissioner Halatoa Taufa issued a stern warning reminding the public that “anyone who destroys, or even attempts or helps to destroy illicit drugs or anything capable of being used as evidence in drug related cases is liable by law upon conviction to imprisonment for up to 15 years.”

During a police drug raid at a residence in Hala’ovave on Thursday 28 April, three men were arrested.

One suspect is aged 36 from Vaini, another aged 20 from Te’ekiu and the third a teen aged 17 from Halaleva.

Police confiscated 12 packs of methamphetamine (2.12g), 5 packs of cannabis (1.52g), cash over $300 pa’anga, and drug utensils from the suspects.

All three appeared before Magistrate Salesi Mafi in court on the same day and have been remanded in custody until 9 May.

Prior to that on Friday 22 April, Police at Vava’u arrested a 27-year-old male from Ha’alaufuli for possession of cocaine.

Two packs of the white substance, weighing 28.69g, were found inside a light bulb wrapped in a white cloth at the suspect’s residence.

Also on Wednesday 20 April, Police arrested a 47-year-old male from his residence at Vaini with 3 packs of methamphetamine, cash over $2,500 pa’anga, and drug utensils.

To deny Police the evidence of the illicit drugs, the suspect chewed the 3 packs of methamphetamine and spat into a half empty Sprite bottle before Police could seize them.

Photo supplied Tonga Police