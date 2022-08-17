Tonga Police Commissioner meets with Police staff and Community Leaders in Vava’u

Learning that among Commissioner’s five points of focus are: Tonga Police functions as one team, same team, and the frontline must be supported, serves to empower and renew the commitment of the Vava’u Police staff, who serve at the frontline.

A Police statement said the visit last week was also an opportunity for Commissioner McLennan to lay emphasis on the important issue of custody management, which coincided with the custody management training delivered for the Vava’u Police staff at the same time as the visit.

In his meeting with district and town officers, church leaders and school principals, the Commissioner stressed the importance of Police being one with the community of Vava‘u by considering matters of importance to the general public of Vava‘u.

Commissioner McLennan also extended gratitude to the Office of the Governor of Vava‘u for the hospitable meetings and introductions to the Vava‘u Lahi & Lolo ‘a Halaevalu.

the police chief was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea, who is responsible for Tonga Police Operations Command.

Photo supplied