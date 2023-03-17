Tonga Police confirm alleged assault complaint was false

The 13-year-old student claimed she was chased by a man while on her way to school on the morning of Tuesday. 28 February 2023.

However, Police investigations found that the complaint was false.

Police said the girl was deeply remorseful for what she had put everyone through.

“That morning, among other personal and family issues, she was particularly anxious about being late to school and it did not help that she had to walk rather than being dropped off.”

Police said they will work with the girl’s family and the relevant authorities to reassure her of her safety and welfare to avoid further problems.

Commissioner Shane McLennan said,” Tonga Police would rather receive early advice of a suspected complaint or suspicious behavior even if it later turns out to be false or misleading. Our job is to protect the public especially our most vulnerable citizens like our children and I’d rather our resources be called upon early than have members of the public wait until they are more certain of the circumstances by then crucial evidence may be lost.”

McLennan said Police are grateful to the girl for having the courage to speak up and tell the truth.

Photo file Caption: Tonga Police Commissioner Shane McLennan