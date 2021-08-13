Tonga Police continue investigations into cocaine haul

12 people have been charged over a haul of more than 14 kilogrammes of cocaine, with an estimated street value of over 2.2 million US dollars, found on beaches in Vava'u

Police said the first packets of cocaine were handed over to officers in July, after being washed up on Vava'u beaches triggering a large search operation, on the outer island.

Police arrested a number of locals in relation to the find and they remain in police custody.

Matangi Tonga reported their cases are also expected to be called on August 17th, at the lower court.

On August 2nd, Tonga Police also arrested three foreign nationals and seized almost 7kg of cocaine at a rented residence in Houmelei, in Neiafu.

They were detained in police custody but have since been released with strict bail conditions.