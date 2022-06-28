Tonga Police disrupt illegal drug supply, four men arrested

The raid last week resulted in the arrest of four men.

The suspects are a 30-year-old man from Kolomotu’a, two 46-year-old men from Longolongo, and a 67-year-old from Vaolōloa.

Police said the suspects were arrested with 132 packs of cannabis (130.87g), 2 packs of methamphetamine (2.25g), drug utensils, and cash of more than $2,000 pa’anga.

Tonga Police is encouraging the public to continue to work together with Police in keeping communities safe from the harm caused by drugs by reporting anyone or anything capable of being used as evidence in drug-related activities to 922 or 740-1660.

