Tonga Police festive season operation underway

The Force has activated the operation with officers tasked to safe guard homes, roads and communities.

Chief Superintendent Tevita Fifita said the operation will see police visibility strengthened with around-the-clock police shifts, regular police patrols to key target areas and dealing with reports of liquor being sold unlawfully in the black market.

The Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce will also continue to target drug dealers in its ongoing operation.

Road checkpoints have also been set up implement spot checks and alcohol breath testing in strategic locations to prevent drunk driving and speeding.

The operation runs until 3 January 2022.