Tonga Police investigate death of man in custody

The deceased, who was overly intoxicated, was arrested and detained by Police during the evening on Sunday, following a complaint and call for assistance from his wife.

Police found the man dead in a police cell on the morning of Monday in circumstances indicating suicide.

A statement said Tonga Police are required to follow procedures outlined in their Custody Management Policy and accordingly, the Commissioner has instigated an investigation into matters surrounding this regrettable incident.

“We are allowing the Professional Standards investigation to take its course. Any

negligence of duty is not acceptable and will not be tolerated, as it undermines the commitment of the majority of our police staff and importantly, the trust and confidence of the public that we serve,” Commissioner Shane McLennan asserts.

An inquest will be held upon completion of the police investigation.

Photo supplied