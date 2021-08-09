Tonga Police investigate whether wooden raft linked to cocaine discovery

Detective Acting Deputy Commissioner Halatoa Tāufa said the raft was discovered on Ha’alaufuli beach where the cocaine packages washed up.

He denied claims on social media that the raft was used to transport the cocaine.

the packs are reported to be worth TOP$4 million

The allegations were made under a picture of the raft which was shared to Facebook according to a report by Kaniva News.

The seizure of the raft and the cocaine last week came after a cargo ship was spotted anchoring off the island’s coast last year.

Ha’alaufuli Town Officer Uele Moala said the presence of the ship at the time was suspicious. He said it was claimed the ship was awaiting a pilot but that was strange to happen in that particular sea area.

He said he complained to the authority about the incident.

Police have made several arrests last week following the discovery of the cocaine which included seven people in Vava’u and one from Tongatapu.

The suspects include Tongans and foreign nationals.

They were expected to appear in the Magistrate Court in Neiafu today August 9.