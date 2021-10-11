Tonga police noticing an increase in drug cases

Police say statistics show that in 2018, there were 101 drugs related arrests, in 2019 the number more than doubled to 274 arrests, and drug related arrests rose to 285 in 2020.

Matangi Tonga Online reports this year 185 have been arrested for drugs offences so far.

Drug Enforcement Taskforce Detective Halatoa Taufa said illicit drugs found now in Tonga are mainly cannabis, imported cannabis oil, methamphetamine and cocaine.

He said large seizures included four kilos of methamphetamine in 2018, and 39 kilos of meth in 2019.

Detective Taufa said in 2018, 58 kilos of cocaine was seized in total, and this year more than 14 kilos of cocaine have been seized.