Tonga Police officer charged with rape and indecent assault

This matter allegedly occurred on Sunday, 27 September 2020 whilst the 18-year-old young woman was in police custody.

It was reported to Police on Tuesday, 29 September and after a criminal investigation an arrest was made on Thursday, 1 October 2020.

The matter is also a subject of a separate Professional Standards investigation.

Commissioner Caldwell suspended the police constable prior to his arrest.

The accused appeared at the Magistrate Court Friday and has been remanded in custody while the investigation continues.

The matter is now before the Court and Police say they wish to protect the privacy of the young woman and her family.

Full victim support services to the young woman and her family have been put in place.