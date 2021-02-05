Tonga Police officer suspended following arrest in relation to domestic violence

The matter allegedly occurred on Monday, at the residence of the accused in Vaini.

Police said they arrested the accused.

The child involved has been placed in a safe place.

Police said they are committed to reducing the harm of family and domestic violence. Police therefore recognize that first they must set a high standard for responding and investigating family and domestic violence by ensuring systems, resources and people are continuously developed to effectively meet the drivers of family and domestic violence.

“Every person has a right to live without violence or the fear of violence, especially our children,” said Commissioner Caldwell. “Every police officer is accountable to the law, not above it. The public rightly expect the highest levels of professionalism and ethical behaviour from their Police.”

The accused is remanded in police custody to appear at the Magistrate Court at a later date.

Photo file