Tonga Police officers join Forensic Grade Data training course

A statement said the training will enable the officers to improve not only their technical capability but in the regions fight against crimes.

Tonga Police said the British High Commission in partnership with Australia purchased the forensic grade data extraction devices in the training under the Tonga-Australia Policing Partnership.

The course was opened by the British High Commissioner Lucy Joyce with the Australia High Commissioner Rachael Moore, at the Tonga Police College in Longolongo on Tuesday.

The data extraction equipment and training is aimed at significantly expanding the capability of Tonga Police in regard to digital forensics, intelligence and evidence capture.

The participants are from across the island groups.