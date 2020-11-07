Tonga Police officers sacked over criminal and disciplinary matters

The officers were sacked following a Board Hearing last month on the loss of confidence in their positions.

A statement said The Chairman of the Police Board, Justice Cato in his Judgment reiterated the failure by these police officers to live up to the ethical and professional standards required of a Tongan Police Officer.

Of the 21 terminations, 14 were based on serious disciplinary breaches that include absents from duty without authorisation, failure to complete the recruitment requirements and sexual harassment and 7 terminations were based on criminal cases that include extortion, obtain money by false pretenses, theft, assaults, reckless driving causing death and forgery.

With regards to the two Sexual Harassment Case, Justice Cato said, “The sexual harassment is totally unacceptable behavior and must not be tolerated in the Tonga Police. Females or for that matter any police officer is entitled to serve free from harassment of any kind be it sexual, bullying, or other humiliating conduct.”

“There must be adequate avenues provided and education to allow officers who fall victim to these practices to make a timely complaint and seek professional advice within the force and if need be in confidence. If there is an adverse culture in the Tonga Police or parts of it, that culture must be arrested forthwith.”

“The public rightly expect the highest levels of professionalism and ethical behaviour from their Police. There is absolutely zero tolerance for unlawful and ill-disciplined behavior. Every police officer is accountable to the law, not above it,” said Police Commissioner Steven Caldwell.

Commissioner Caldwell commended the courage of the policewomen that came forward to make their complaints. The immediate suspensions by the Police Commissioner of the two police officers concerned and the very clear and strong message by the Hon. Justice Cato and the Police Board has put a stake in the ground that the workplace will be a safe environment. There is an expectation for good behaviour and to treat all colleagues with respect and dignity.

Since 2015 Commissioner of Police Steve Caldwell has suspended 64 police officers from police duty, 44 were under criminal investigations and 20 for disciplinary issues. 3 are currently serving terms of imprisonment.

The Tonga Police Board Members are the Justice Cato (Chairman), Lord Tevita Tupou and Álisi Taumoepeau.

