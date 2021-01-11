Tonga Police records increase in arrests during festive season

The number of arrests had increased compared to 177 arrests in the previous year.

The arrests were made during ‘Operation Finau’ that was activated from 21 December 2020 to 4 January 2021.

Most of arrests were of related to minor crimes such as being drunk in public places and disorderly behavior that resulted in 143 people being arrested.

Twenty arrests were in relation to serious crimes, 44 arrests were for traffic violations and 21 arrests were in relation to Domestic Violence.

"Criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and Police will hold people to account for their disorderly behaviour. The recent operation was to prevent crime and protect the public, remove drunks from public places and hold liquor lincensees to account when license conditions were breached," said Acting Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility. We rely on everyone to make good decisions on the road to prevent further trauma by avoiding alcohol and checking their speed."

A total of 278 police staff were deployed during the Christmas and New Year Operation.