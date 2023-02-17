Tonga Police recover stolen car, parts stripped off

Police said the white Toyota Wish Car C37740 was found with the parts already dismantled.

Its various parts were located and seized by Police on Monday, from two different houses, one at Vainī and the other at Holonga.

An official from the Ministry of Infrastructure has confirmed the engine number to be that of the stolen car.

The car was allegedly stolen from outside the ANZ Bank when the driver stepped out to use the ATM.

Magistrate Salesi Mafi has ordered that the suspect be kept in Police remand until Monday, 20 February 2023.

Police investigations into this matter continue.

Photo supplied