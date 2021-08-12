Tonga Police retrieve 14kg cocaine in Vava’u

The illicit drugs have a street value of about $5 million pa’anga.

Nine men and three women have been arrested so far in relation to the drugs that washed up on beaches late last month.

Ten of the suspects including three foreign nationals were apprehended in Vava’u and two in Tongatapu.

They are facing criminal charges relating to possession and engaging with others in the supply of illicit drugs. Some of whom have been charged for intentionally lying to Police contravening Section 29 of the Illicit Drugs Control Act.

“I encourage members of the public to refrain from lying to Police about anything they may know about any drug-related matter as you would be committing an offence if you do. It can cost you up to $10,000 or imprisonment up to 3 years or to both,” said Acting Deputy Commissioner Halatoa Taufa.

Tonga Police acknowledged the assistance of His Majesty’s Armed Forces, in particular the Tonga Navy, in their crucial reinforcement in terms of the maritime capability required in this Police operation.

“They remain a necessary and valued partner in the nation’s war against drugs” police said.

Meanwhile four of seven suspects in Vava'u have been denied bail by the Magistrates Court in Neiafu this week.

Three of the four suspects include a British national and his American wife and a 25-year-old American man.

