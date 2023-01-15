Tonga Police seized drugs, utensils and over TOP $10,000 cash

The man was arrested on Tuesday, 10 January.

A statement said the Police intercepted the suspect on a public road between Holonga and Pelehake where they found in the suspect’s vehicle methamphetamine, cannabis and a loaded firearm.

A further search was carried out at the suspect’s residence at Tatakamotonga where more drugs, cash and drug utensils were found.

The Police seizures include 124.77 grams of methamphetamine, 68.92 grams of cannabis, TOP $10,310 cash, drug utensils, 22 rifle and ammunition plus other items.

The accused is being remanded in custody to appear in court on Monday, 23 January.

Police Commissioner Shane McLennan acknowledged members of his team and the public for their collaborative efforts to bring forward those involved in illicit drug supply.

He stressed that “Tonga Police will continue to bring before the courts those who are involved in distributing and selling of illicit drugs, which is affecting our people and communities.