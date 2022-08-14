Tonga police urge residents to be aware of potential scams

“With the increased use of internet platforms for trading and communication, Tonga Police is witnessing an increase in cases where honest citizens and individuals fall victim into online fraudulent schemes”, a statement said.

Methods known to be used by scammers include:

Online shopping scams - While online shopping is not innately dangerous, scammers advertise goods (that they do not have) for sale then ask for a deposit or payment before delivery of goods. Fake online profiles to create romantic relationship or plea for help. Scammers typically befriend their victims attempting to establish a romantic relationship online, or may pretend to plea for help, then manipulate victim to send money or goods or do something illegal. Phishing emails, texts, calls, and websites Victim advised of winning something (money, prize, etc.) but asked to pay a sum or provide bank account details to access prize.

Tonga Police encourages members of the public to be more cautious of unusual online offers and it is better to ask for help from others when unsure than having to lose hard-earned money to online scams.

Please contact Tonga Police on 922 or 0800-922 or 23-713 to report any crime.