Tonga prepares for two repatriation flights

A chartered flight will bring home more than 80 nationals from Brisbane, Australia on Thursday.

The chartered flight is paid for by RSE employers in Australia to bring back RSE employees and stranded passengers in Brisbane.

Another commercial flight from Auckland New Zealand is also scheduled to arrive on Friday with more than 120 stranded nationals and RSE employees.

According to the CEO for Health Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola the number of passengers depends on the availability of rooms in the quarantine facilities.

The government is also planning two repatriation flights for next month from Brisbane and Auckland.

Discussions with the Governments of Australia and New Zealand are underway to allow stranded nationals from other countries to be quarantined in Auckland and Brisbane for 14 days before returning home.

Meanwhile, foreigners who are allowed to enter Tonga must now pay $3,000 Pa’anga for mandatory Covid-19 quarantine.

