Tonga Prime Minister to attend Least Developed Countries meeting in Qatar

The Prime Minister the country Thursday night accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Fekitamoeloa Katoa ‘Utoikamanu and two senior staff from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hu’akavameiliku will participate in discussions on the ‘50 Years of LDCs: Building a New Generation of Partnerships for Progress’, ‘Investing in People in LDCs to leave no-one behind’, ‘Facilitating structural transformation towards achievement of the sustainable development goals in Asia-Pacific LDCs’, ‘Leveraging the Power of Science, Technology & Innovation for the Sustainable Development of the LDCs’, ‘Structural Transformation as a Driver of Prosperity in the LDCs, Enhancing the Participation of LDCs in International Trade & Regional Integration’, ‘Addressing Climate Change & Supporting the Environment’ and ‘Resource Mobilization & Strengthened Global Partnerships for Sustainable Development in the LDCs’.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to speak at the “Facilitating structural transformation towards achievement of the sustainable development goals in Asia-Pacific LDCs” on Sunday, March 5 and will be Co-Chairman of the ‘High-Level Thematic Round Table 6: Sustainable Recovery from the Pandemic & Building the Resilience of LDCs against future shocks’ on Wednesday, March 8.

‘Utoikamanu will also speak for Tonga and she is scheduled to make her statement as key note speaker at the ‘High-Level Thematic Round Table 1: Investing in People in LDCs to leave no-one behind’ on the afternoon of March 5.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings on the sideline of the conference.

The United Nations said the world’s Least Developed Countries are in a race against time to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“The remaining years need to usher in a new global partnership to ensure these 46 countries benefit from social, economic and environmental development,” the UN said.

“The Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is needed the most - and to tap the full potential of the Least Developed Countries helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.”

Over five days of the LDC5 Conference in Doha, world leaders will gather with the private sector, civil society, parliamentarians, and young people to advance new ideas, raise new pledges of support, and spur delivery on agreed commitments, through the Doha Programme of Action. At the Conference, it is expected that specific initiatives and concrete deliverables will be announced that will address LDC-specific challenges.

The Conference will feature plenary sessions, parallel high-level thematic roundtables, and a series of parallel and side events on various thematic priorities.

A Summit level meeting of the LDC Group, chaired by the President of Malawi, will be held on the day before the Conference.

A commemoration event on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Group of LDCs will be held after the opening session on March 5.

There will also be dedicated events for the Private Sector, CSOs, Youth, Parliamentarians and South-South tracks on the margins of the Conference.

The Conference’s six key focus areas are:

1. Investing in people, eradicating poverty and building capacity

2. Leveraging the power of science, technology & innovation

3. Supporting structural transformation as a driver of prosperity

4. Enhancing international trade and regional integration

5. Tackling climate change, COVID-19 & building resilience

6. Mobilizing international partnerships for sustainable graduation

Photo file caption: Prime Minister, Hu’akavameiliku,