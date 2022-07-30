Tonga Prime Minister confirms curfew will remain for now

Tonga’ borders will begin opening progressively from Monday, 1 August.

At a press conference in Nuku’alofa yesterday afternoon, Hu’akavameiliku said the curfew will remain from 12am to 5am and the wearing of masks in public places is still in force with the Orange Light Traffic Light status.

“As has been advised the progressive opening will be monitored closely and reviewed as we move forward,” Hu’akavameiliku stated.

Two flights a week from Fiji and New Zealand and once a week from Australia will start on 1 August.

Passengers will not have to undergo Managed Isolation Quarantine (MIQs).

The progressive opening has been approved as Covid-19 cases continue to decrease in Tonga.

Photo PM Press Caption: Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku