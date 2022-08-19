Tonga Prime Minister holds bilateral meeting with New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister

After welcoming the PM then introduced Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala before an official photo shoot in front of the giant Tongan Coat of Arms at the Cabinet Chambers' foyer.

The bilateral that followed discussed the strengthening of ties between the two countries, development assistance and trade opportunities.

It also gave the opportunity for PM Hu'akavameiliku to thank Hon and her delegation for New Zealand's continued assistance to Tonga, especially in the last six months, since the January 15 Hunga-Tonga-Hunga- Ha'apai volcano and tsunami on January 15, 2022.

The Crown Prince also attended the bilateral meeting along with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Fekitamoeloa Katoa 'Utoikamanu, the Minister for Trade and Development, Dr Viliami Lasike Latu and senior government officials.

At the Press Conference after the bi-lateral meeting, both Hu'akavameiliku and Mahuta stressed the importance of continuing the partnership between the two countries and the working relationship built over the years.

Photo PMO Press