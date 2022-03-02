Tonga Prime Minister launches home rebuilding project

The first phase of the project will include five houses, three in Patangata and one each in Sopu and ‘Ahau.

The Ministry of Infrastructure will coordinate the construction of 468 houses that were damaged.

According to a release from the PM’s office, 286 houses will need to be rebuilt, while 182 will need repairs.

This includes 157 houses in Tongatapu, 36 in ‘Eua and 93 in Ha’apai.

Damage to residential homes is estimated to be about $34 million and the government is focusing on “building back better”.

The Government has options for house owners, with the first option being the building of a house that is 56.16 square metres.

The house includes the sitting room, bedroom, toilet and bathroom, foyer and water tanks, with connection to power and water supplies.

The second option is a house of 69.12 square metres in size built on poles of 2.2 metres high as an option for those living in low lying areas that are prone to flooding and water inundation during high tides or cyclones.

The Government’s third option is for families who need a bigger house to build and finance by themselves while government assists with portions of financing the construction.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Infrastructure is continuing with the clearing of debris, repairs to the foreshores, beaches, roads, wharves and jetty, bridges, government offices and assisting with community halls needing assistance as part of the recovery work.

Photo PM Press/Facebook