Tonga Prime Minister meets Rwanda’s President Kagame

Hu'akavameiliku conveyed his gratefulness for the invitation to meet the country's Head of State.

He also expressed best wishes from King Tupou VI to President Kagame.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on the visit was the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Fekitamoeloa 'Utoikamanu and the Chief Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet, Edgar Cocker.

Prime Minister, Hu'akavameiliku is in Rwanda to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Photo courtesy PM Press Caption: Prime Minister, Hu'akavameiliku (left) meets Rwandan President, Paul Kagame