Tonga Prime Minister oversees historic signing of first ocean energy power purchase agreement

Those were the resounding words from Huʻakavameiliku, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga and President of the Sixth Session of the SIDS DOCK Assembly, as he launched the Global Ocean Energy Alliance (GLOEA), the ocean energy partnership that facilitated the historic signing of an agreement to develop an ocean energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with the United Kingdom-based Global OTEC, for the world’s first Floating Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) Platform called, “Dominique,” a 1.5 megawatt (MW) pilot facility to be developed and deployed in Sao Tome and Principe by 2024.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Honourable Dr. Jorge Bom Jesus, Hon. Huʻakavameiliku addressed a packed room of fellow leaders, high level officials and distinguished guests attending the SIDS DOCK Side Event on the launch of the GLOEA on 29th June 2022, at the Eurostars Universal Lisboa Hotel, Lisbon, Portugal, on the margins of the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference, held from 27 June to 1 July 2022.

Photo supplied