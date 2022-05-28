Tonga Prime Minister thanks Japan for assistance to fisheries sector

The Japanese government will fund new equipment through the Non-Project Grant Assistance to the tune of 150 million YEN.

“Fish and fisheries are an integral part of most societies and Tonga is heavily dependent on its fisheries and ocean resources for their basic livelihood, for food, transport, economic development and culture,” Hu’akavameiliku said.

“In this unique Japan’s Non-Project Grant Assistance, the provision of machines, facilities and equipment will be utilised in post-disaster recovery, rehabilitation and ultimately support Tonga’s national fisheries development programs.

“And, despite the impacts of the recent tsunami that affected Tonga and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic which affects both countries at both ends, Tonga is grateful to Japan for lending extra assistance to ensure the sustainable development of fisheries resources and support active participants in the fisheries sector.”

Hu’akavameiliku made the comments at the Signing Ceremony for the ‘Exchange of Notes for Japan’s Grant Aid offered to the Ministry of Fisheries in Nuku’alofa Friday.

He stated that Tonga’s fisheries sector and food security situation can be improved with better machines, facilities and equipment.

The Prime Minister said that straight after the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption and the tsunami on 15 January, Japan responded rapidly to the situation in Tonga, alongside other development partners.

Ambassador Kensaku Munenaga said, “Many fishing boats were destroyed and lost, and relating equipment and facilities in coastal areas were damaged. Reportedly these damages have cost the Tongan Fisheries industry about 21.6 Million Pa’anga in total. Today’s assistance, just signed by both of us, is to assist the recovery process of the Ministry of Fisheries from the disasters under the Non-Project Grant Aid. It is worth 150 million Japanese YEN and will provide useful equipment requested by the Ministry of Fisheries, such as new equipment for the Fisheries Mari-culture Center, a variety of vessels and boats and so forth.”

“The selection of the equipment and vessels are absolutely based on the request from the Ministry. I hope and I am rather confident that today’s NPGA will support Tonga’s Fisheries industry and put it on the right track to recovery or rather, on the better way to its development. I trust that this assistance will encourage the affected people and communities of the fisheries industry.”

