Tonga prime ministerial race now down to two

The incumbent, Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa, has pulled out and there are now two contenders.

The caretaker education minister, Siaosi Sovaleni, is facing 'Aisake Eke, who won re-election last month after losing in his seat in the 2017 poll.

RNZ Pacific's correspondent, Kalafi Moala, said it appears that Mr Tu'i'onetoa is backing Dr Eke - hoping he will continue to follow the policies of the previous government.

Nominations for Tonga's prime minister close next Tuesday.

Mr Tu'i'onetoa became prime minister following the death of 'Akilisi Pohiva two years ago.

His time at the top has been mixed culminating in trenchant criticism of the performance of MPs by King Tupou VI this year.

The King called on voters to select wisely going into the November poll, which produced a record number of new MPs.

Dr Eke, a former secretary of finance in Tonga, had been finance minister in Mr Pohiva's first term, but the two fell out and he was removed from the cabinet.