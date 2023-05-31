Tonga Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala to open 2023 parliament sitting

A statement said, “The Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala and two other nobles will open the 2023 session of the Legislative Assembly of Tonga, on Thursday 1 June.”

“The secondary schools’ marching has been cancelled in respect of the passing of HRH Princess Mele Siu'ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili in Auckland, on 28 May.”

“After the opening, the first agenda of the House is to respond to the King’s address before the House deliberates on Government's proposed budget 2023/24 financial year.”

“The budget estimate is required to be passed before 1 July 2023.”