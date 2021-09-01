Tonga receives 200,000 N95 masks from Australia

The Ministry of Health Chief Executive Officer, Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said, “The N95 masks are the best type of masks. And the material can filter out the virus. You can even use that to protect against the delta (variant).”

Medical Superintendent, Dr ‘Ana ‘Akau’ola was also grateful for the donation.

“It’s not like the surgical masks. We have N95, but they are very bulky and hard to wear,” she said.

The masks were organized by Tonga’s Honorary Consul in Sydney, Louise Waterhouse and shipped to Tonga by Rotary yesterday.

They will be stored at the FWC Hall at Fanga as the hospital’s warehouse is currently full.