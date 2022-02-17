Tonga receives additional AstraZeneca vaccines

This is the third provision of Japan made AstraZeneca vaccines following the donation of 26,800 doses in August and 7,000 doses in December 2021.

These AstraZeneca vaccines will enable Tonga to achieve their target of vaccinating 70 percent of a total population.

The Government of Japan hopes that all eligible people will be fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

A statement said the Government of Japan is continuously committed to assist Tonga for their vaccination work as well as recovery effort from the volcanic eruption and tsunami in various ways.

Photo supplied