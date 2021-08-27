Tonga receives AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

The batch contained around 36,800 doses of the vaccine

Minister Dr ‘Amelia Tu’ipulotu said “I thank the governments of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, and other countries and orgnizations for supporting Tonga during this difficult time.”

The doses will help start vaccination rollout in Ha’apai and the Niuas.

The ministry has confirmed that another batch of vaccines is expected from Australia, and New Zealand also plans to provide the Pfizer vaccines, which the Kingdom would use to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 years old and pregnant women.