 

Tonga receives further funding from Australia to support business sector

BY: Loop Pacific
12:29, August 14, 2021
10 reads

Tonga has received a major boost of further funding to support the formal and informal business sector impacted by COVID-19.

This is after Australia provided a further AUD$5 million.

The funding is part of Australia’s AUD$304.7 million Pacific COVID-19 Response Package, targeting Tonga’s tourism, agriculture, fisheries, retail and wholesale, and manufacturing industries.

Funding will be directed to Tonga’s COVID-19 Business Recovery Assistance Program, delivered by the Ministry of Trade and Economic Development (MTED) and the Ministry of Finance.

In June, Australia donated AUD$12.05m to Tonga to help overcome the economic impacts of COVID-19.

     

Tags: 
Tonga
Australia
business sector
COVID-19
  • 10 reads