Tonga receives further funding from Australia to support business sector

This is after Australia provided a further AUD$5 million.

The funding is part of Australia’s AUD$304.7 million Pacific COVID-19 Response Package, targeting Tonga’s tourism, agriculture, fisheries, retail and wholesale, and manufacturing industries.

Funding will be directed to Tonga’s COVID-19 Business Recovery Assistance Program, delivered by the Ministry of Trade and Economic Development (MTED) and the Ministry of Finance.

In June, Australia donated AUD$12.05m to Tonga to help overcome the economic impacts of COVID-19.