Tonga receives humanitarian supplies from New Zealand

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Tonga, Tiffany Babington handed over supplies worth NZD$170,000 to the Minister for MEIDECC, Poasi Tei last week.

The supplies include 100 family tents and 500 hygiene kits.

They were donated under the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

In April this year, Tropical Cyclone Harold damaged 896 houses. 42 of those houses were completely destroyed in Tongatapu and ‘Eua and part of the supplies will be distributed to these families

According to Minister Tei, the National Emergency Management Office is now in a better position to assist communities in the aftermath of a disaster with their hygiene needs as well as emergency shelters.

Photo supplied