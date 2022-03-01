Tonga receives PRC’s contributions

The contributions were brought into Nuku’alofa by two Chinese navy vessels, two Chinese fishing vessels and two military aircraft over recent weeks.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Fekitamoeloa 'Utoikamanu expressed the Government and people of Tonga’s heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of China for their continued support and assistance in our recovery from the volcanic eruption.

She said the assistance has come at a critical juncture between emergency relief and the recovery phase, hence this assistance is timely.

China has provided US$1.3 million in cash to Tonga, including US$900,000 to the Tongan Government and US$400,000 to the Tonga Red Cross.

Ambassador Xaolin said China also provided more than $12 million pa’anga, relief and restoration items in the forms of the pre-fabricated rooms, farm tractors, power generators, tents, foldable beds, PPE, food and water.

Health Minister Dr. Saia Piukala, Chief Executive Officer for Agriculture Dr. Viliami Manu and Chief Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet Edgar Cocker all witnessed the event last Friday.

Photo supplied