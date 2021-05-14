Tonga receives second batch of COVID-19 vaccines

The Ministry of Health confirmed 19,200 doses of the Oxford – AstraZeneca vaccines arrived on Wednesday.

The Medical Superintendent for Health, Dr. Lisiate ‘Ulufonua and leads for the vaccination team, Dr Penisimani Poloniati, the Acting Chief Nursing Officer Sr Tilema Cama, and the Supervising Public Health Nursing Sr Afu Tei, were at Fua’amotu airport to receive the second batch.

Dr. Yutaro Setoya, Officer in Charge of the WHO Office for Tonga was also present to represent the Ministry’s key partner, the World Health Organization (WHO).

The arrival of this second batch is also provided by the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility. COVAX is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, and the WHO, alongside its key delivery partner, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The facility offers a reliable supply of safe and efficient vaccines especially for Pacific countries like Tonga, who do not have direct access to manufacturers.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the Ministry of Health is currently finalising plans for the rollout that will utilize the second batch of vaccines. It is intended that the second batch will be preserved as the second dosage for those who have already received their first vaccine dose. This is to be administered in late June through to early July 2021.

The Medical Superintendent for Health, Dr ‘Ulufonua, and the vaccination teams undertook the Ministry’s established protocol and ensured that the vaccines were safely transported back to Vaiola Hospital.

The second batch is being stored in the same way as the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

It will also undergo the same stocktaking process, this week.

The Minister for Health, Associate Professor ‘Amelia Afuha’amango Tu’ipulotu is pleased with the current national vaccination rollout implemented in Tongatapu.

She conveyed the Government’s deep appreciation to the enablers of the COVAX facility, key partners – the WHO and UNICEF and development partners, United States of America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank and the European Union. This milestone achievement for the country is made possible by their immense support.

The arrival of the second batch is critical to the Ministry’s national vaccination rollout plan and the Ministry acknowledges the international support in making this a possibility.

Tonga has received its second batch of the COVID-19 vaccines in a time of global shortage due to increasing demand from many countries.

This milestone achievement in the Ministry’s efforts to continuously protect Tonga from COVID-19 is an added value that will benefit the people of Tonga greatly.

This is the Ministry’s fourth week in implementing the COVID-19 vaccines rollout to target groups throughout Tongatapu communities.

The first batch containing 28,000 doses has been used to vaccinate 20,936 people to date. The Ministry has expended 74% of the first batch and will continue through for the next few weeks. The daily vaccination rate is currently 923 people per day and there has been no vaccination wastage reported.

The Ministry of Health thanked the people of Tonga for the support in the collective efforts to vaccinate priority groups. Vaccinations are a continued step towards normalcy in this time of COVID-19 and the Ministry continues to call on the eligible population to please come forward and receive your first vaccination dose.

The Ministry is advising the public to please adhere to the COVID-19 national measures and regulations.

