Tonga receives tractors and fishing boats from China

Tonga Broadcasting Commission reports the assistance includes nine tractors and four fishing boats in which the government requested back in 2018 following the re-establishment of the Ministry’s branch in Tokomololo.

CEO of Agriculture Dr Viliami Manu says these tractors are for the people of Tonga to use and will cost $80 pa’anga per hour.

China’s Ambassador to Tonga – HE Cao Xiaolin in his remarks says, this isn’t the first time the Chinese government has assisted Tonga with equipment, and that agriculture productivity has improved and diversified in the kingdom.

He suggested that Tonga and China use their existing resources to increase agricultural and fishery production and achieve food security in Tonga.

The 4 fishing boats provided will be divided to the outer islands.

Photo supplied