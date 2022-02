"The total number of positive cases recorded in Tonga to date is 287. The number of active cases at this time is 133. 57 people have recovered, that means they were tested positive and are now testing negative."

The Minister of Health Saia Piukala said that test samples sent to Australia continue to be identified as the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister added that over 20,000 Tongans have been tested for Covid-19.