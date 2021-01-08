Tonga records improved results in National Form 7 certificate exam

This has increased compared to a 68 percent pass rate in 2019.

The Ministry confirmed this in a statement released yesterday.

The release also stated an increase in the number of students that registered for the exams last year compared to 2019.

Last year there were 677 candidates compared to 654 candidates in 2019.

Ha’apai High School is the most improved school with a pass rate of 83 percent from 48 percent in 2019. Beulah Adventist College continues to be the most consistent school in the pass rates having 67 percent from 40 percent in 2019.

The re-score process will begin on Monday 11 to Friday 22 January.

A total of 11 schools continue to offer the national exam in the kingdom.