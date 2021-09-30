Tonga Red Cross receives assistance from Digicel in preparation for cyclone season

Digicel Tonga’s Head of Business Solutions, Tony Siamomua presented a cheque to TRCS Treasurer Aloma Johansson.

Tonga Red Cross Society’s Secretary General Sione Taumoefolau said the donation will go towards the operation of TRC during the cyclone season and any emergency in the future. "Communication is an important part of Tonga Red Cross’ operation especially in times of emergency."

"It’ll be helpful especially for providing support and assistance to the most vulnerable people in Tonga,” Taumoefolau said.

The cyclone season in Tonga is from November to April.

However, the peak time for tropical cyclones in Tonga is from January to March with most events occurring in February.