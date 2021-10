The extension was signed by Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa.

The last declaration expired yesterday (Monday).

Although Tonga has not recorded any Covid-19 case since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the virus remains a threat to the kingdom because of cases reported in countries nearby.

Tonga’s neighbours Australia, New Zealand and Fiji have active Covid-19 cases.

Photo file Caption: Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa