 

Tonga renews Covid-19 State of Emergency declaration

BY: Loop Pacific
11:44, November 23, 2021
The Covid-19 State of Emergency declaration for Tonga has been renewed by a month to end on Monday, 20 December.

The declaration states that Covid-19 continues to spread globally and countries close to the kingdom.

It adds Covid-19 remains a threat to Tonga.

Tonga’s neighbours New Zealand, Fiji and the states of Victoria and New South Wales in Australia have Covid-19 cases.

Earlier this month, the main island of Tongatapu went into one-week lockdown after a Covid-positive traveller, who is fully vaccinated and was showing no symptoms, arrived in Tonga on a flight from Christchurch, New Zealand.

According to the Pacific Community (SPC) updates, Tonga has reported one positive case in the last 14 days.

 

Photo file      

Tonga
State of Emergency declaration
COVID-19
Breaking News
