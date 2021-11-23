Tonga renews Covid-19 State of Emergency declaration

The declaration states that Covid-19 continues to spread globally and countries close to the kingdom.

It adds Covid-19 remains a threat to Tonga.

Tonga’s neighbours New Zealand, Fiji and the states of Victoria and New South Wales in Australia have Covid-19 cases.

Earlier this month, the main island of Tongatapu went into one-week lockdown after a Covid-positive traveller, who is fully vaccinated and was showing no symptoms, arrived in Tonga on a flight from Christchurch, New Zealand.

According to the Pacific Community (SPC) updates, Tonga has reported one positive case in the last 14 days.

